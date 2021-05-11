Clove Cigarettes Market PESTEL Analysis, Top Vendors and Competitive Landscape, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Clove Cigarettes Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global clove cigarettes market is projected to touch USD 135.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for machine-made clove cigarette coupled with a rise in the number of new products launches is fueling the market growth. This cigarette type is popular in Indonesia where it was called kreteks.

Key Players:

Philip Morris International Inc.

Gudang Garam

Djarum

Nojorono Tobacco Indonesia

Japan Tobacco

British American Tobacco Bentoel

Wismilak Group

Growth Drivers:

The mild taste of clove cigarette makes it a popular choice among younger generation, beginners and women smokers. Further, this cigarette is low in nicotine and provides less harness to smokers. This factor has attracted occasional smokers, thereby driving the market growth. Considering the growing demand for mild cigarettes among consumers, companies are emphasizing on introducing new products in the market. For example, Sampoerna launched a product called Platinum A, in 2017 to attract millennials population. Most common flavors mixed with tobacco and cloves are vanilla, menthol, pineapple, cocoa, orange and strawberry in order to provide a unique flavor to products. Unique taste and flavor attract a huge number of younger and women population. Over 5 million of people chose to consume clove cigarettes in Indonesia, in 2017.

Younger generation in countries like Singapore prefers flavor cigarette. Flavors such as clove and menthol are popular among this generation, which, in turn, offers a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to introduce new flavor based cigarette.

Type Outlook:

Hand Rolled Clove Cigarette

Machine Rolled Full Flavored Clove Cigarette

Machine Rolled Low Tar Nicotine

Among these types, machine rolled full-flavored held 45.0% of the market share in the base year2018. Both machines rolled type together accounted for over 80% of share in the market, in 2018. The clove cigarette has less nicotine and tar than full flavored cigarettes. This is one of the primary factor supplementing the market growth for this segment. The Nicotine segment with low tar is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast years, 2019 to 2025.

End User Outlook:

Male

Female

Among different consumers, the male segment held the maximum market share with over 80% in the base year 2018. Indonesia has the maximum number of millennials smokers, thus accounting for over 90% of the share in this segment, in 2018.

The female segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2025. The rise in the number of women smokers from regions like Europe, North America and Latin America are attributing to the growth of this segment. In 2018, Russian female smokers alone held 57.0% of the market share. Presence of various flavors makes the clove cigarettes popular among women, thus, driving the market growth.

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific was the biggest market in 2018 occupying over 60.0% of the market share. The region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast years. Growing demand from Indonesia is proliferating the region growth as the country alone held 92% of the market share, in 2018. Further, low product price, easy accessibility and a large number of distribution channels are bolstering the product sales in Indonesia. Other countries such as Singapore and Malaysia are prominent market in the Asia Pacific. Introduction of innovative flavors and increasing demand for unique flavor such as herbal flavor are estimated to drive the region growth in the recent future.

