Video Conferencing Market Expected to Grow $22.5 billion by 2026

According to the new market “Video Conferencing Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Application (Corporate Communication, Training and Development, and Marketing and Client Engagement), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region – Global forecast to 2026″, size is expected to grow from USD 9.2 billion in 2021 to USD 22.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period.





With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for video conferencing solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on video conferencing solutions.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99384414

Browse 204 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 242 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Video Conferencing Market – Global forecast to 2026”

Cloud mode of deployment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The cloud deployment model includes providers, such as the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and the Software as a Service (SaaS), with the majority of end users as enterprises, government agencies, and healthcare organizations. SaaS-based video Solution are deployed leveraging their simplicity and ease of deployment. Enterprises are considering privacy policy and the data security model of cloud service, and the SLAs of the provider before subscribing to the SaaS model of cloud deployment. IaaS provides an organization with control over its data privacy and scalability management, hosting its on-premises data to the cloud. Video conferencing applications that are designed for self-hosting on IaaS platforms are referred self-hosting. IaaS providers, such as Microsoft, Google, Oracle, and Amazon, provide the enterprises with their data center available in most major metro areas. They offer with a global resilient network with large numbers of Points of Presence (PoP) near offices. IaaS is leveraged for both virtual private cloud and complete private cloud environments.

Healthcare segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare and life sciences vertical deals with diverse clinical, administrative, and financial content on a daily basis. This results in the requirement for channelized content insights and accurate clinical information that can be consolidated through video conferencing Solution. The collaborations enable healthcare providers in telemedicine and patient care, medical education, and healthcare administration applications to offer enhanced patient care by providing them with improved communication options. The solution enable face-to-face interactions between patients, healthcare teams, and family members to discuss various treatment options, located anywhere in the world. Video conferencing technology also helps with patient monitoring, consulting, and counseling.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=99384414

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest growing region in the Video conferencing market

APAC has several growing economies, such as China, Australia and Japan, which are expected to register high growth in the video conferencing market. These countries have always supported and promoted industrial and technological growth. In addition, they possess a developed technological infrastructure, which is promoting the adoption of video conferencing solutions across all industry verticals. The network market in APAC is driven by the growing acceptance of cloud-based solutions, emerging technologies such as the IoT, and big data analytics and mobility.

Key and innovative vendors in Video conferencing market are Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (Zoom), Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco), Adobe Systems Incorporated (Adobe), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Huawei), Avaya, Inc. (Avaya), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Google, LLC (Google), Plantronics, Inc. (Poly), LogMeIn, Inc. (LogMeIn), Enghouse Systems Limited (Enghouse Systems), Pexip, AS (Pexip), Qumu Corporation (Qumu), Sonic Foundry Inc. (Sonic Foundry), Lifesize, Inc. (Lifesize), Kaltura Inc. (Kaltura), BlueJeans Network (BlueJeans Network), Kollective Technology, Inc. (Kollective), StarLeaf Inc. (StarLeaf), HighFive Inc. (HighFive), Logitech International SA (Logitech), Barco NV (Barco), Fuze Inc. (Fuze), Haivision Inc. (Haivision), and Premium Global Services Inc. (PGi).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441