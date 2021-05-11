Direct Energy Medical Devices Market Size and Share by Manufacturers 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global direct energy medical devices market is anticipated to value USD 1.9 billion by 2027. It is also expected to register a 4.3% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. The rising adoption of non-invasive surgical procedures for enhancing the safety and security of patients is projected to propel the growth of the market.

The radio frequency segment held the share of 25.4% across the global market owing to the features like less recovery time, quick pain relief, and non-surgical treatment. The other type segment is anticipated to gain the fastest CAGR of 5.3% in the upcoming years due to their reduced maintenance costs and low power consumption.

The segment of orthopedics accounted for the highest share of 23.6% across the global market in 2019 on account of the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions and related diseases among the geriatric population. On the other hand, the aesthetics application segment is projected to witness significant growth with 5.8% CAGR due to the rise in the number of obese population and increasing awareness about aesthetic procedures prevailing among patients and medical practitioners.

In 2019, North America accounted for the highest share of 48.5% across the global direct energy medical devices market owing to the rising presence of advanced healthcare facilities across the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027 due to the rising medical tourism, surging expenditure on healthcare, and larger patient base across countries like India and China.

The market for direct energy medical devices across the globe includes key players such as Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., and Karl Storz. Rapid product development and innovation are carried out by these players to gain a cutting edge advantage over other players.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The direct energy medical devices market has been positively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The chances of virus attacks on bare skin are higher among high-risk patients. As hospitals are high-risk areas, the need to carry out non-invasive surgeries for lowering the health risks is gaining traction. Moreover, technological advances like the deployment of advanced sensors coupled with the usage of UV and laser light in such devices for enhancing the user experience are projected to augment the market growth over the post-pandemic period.

