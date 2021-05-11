Automotive Portable Freezer Expected To Witness Moderate Growth In Market And Create Massive Opportunity

Automotive Portable Refrigerator Market: Overview and Dynamics

With an increasing number of hodophiles across the globe, their long journeys require packing of essential items starting from brush and toothpaste to medicines. Packing and stuffing of medicines, food and beverages come up with their challenges.

These problems could be spillage, spoilage, poor hygiene and sanitation that could lead to serious health problems. To avoid such situations, travelers have started carrying automotive portable refrigerator along with them.

The commercial segment for automotive portable refrigerator market , used for cooling purpose includes commercial and road vehicle, campervans, caravans, transport and tugs boats.

They are also deployed in transporting blood, organs and vaccines etc. helping the medical industry at large. Study shows that in 2019, automotive portable refrigerator in-vehicle use totaled for four-fifths market share and is expected to grow by three-fourth in 2030.

Segmentation Analysis of automotive portable refrigerator Market 

The global automotive portable refrigerator market is bifurcated into seven major segments: product type, material type, shape type, capacity type, and the number of doors, voltage and region.

On the basis of product type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

  • Fridge
  • Freezer
  • Compressor car
  • Semiconductor car

On the basis of material type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

  • PE, PS, PP plastic
  • ABS
  • Polyester
  • Stainless steel

On the basis of shape type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

Box type

Cabinet type

On the basis of capacity type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

  • 5-10 L
  • 10-15 L
  • 15-20 L
  • 20-30 L
  • 30-40 L

On the basis of the number of doors type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

  • Single door
  • Multi door

On the basis of voltage type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

  • 12 V
  • 24 V

On the basis of region type, automotive portable refrigerator market has been segmented as follows:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia and Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

Important doubts related to the Automotive Portable Refrigerator Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Automotive Portable Refrigerator Market: Key Players

According to the study, the automotive portable refrigerator market is fragmented in the Asia Pacific region but consolidated in other regions.

The prominent players in automotive portable refrigerator market are Yuton, Tropicool, Domestic group AB, Rubiks cube (husky international), ARB, Edge Star, and Koolatron. The environmental condition is one of the driving factors in the automotive portable refrigerator market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

