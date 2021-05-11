North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Trends and Revenue Forecast by Regions 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The North America building thermal insulation market size is projected to value at USD 10.75 billion by 2025, Conducive regulations regarding reducing energy consumption are expected to be the key factor for the increasing popularity of these products. These materials help in lowering the heat piled up within the buildings thereby, reducing the dependency on air conditioners.

The blowing hosts that are used in the insulation sector have ozone-depleting materials that can harm the environment. These agents are employed in different insulation materials like phenolic foam, PU foams, XPS, and EPS contain carbon dioxide, pentane, and hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), which are termed as key greenhouse gases.

The fiberglass witnesses the highest penetration and has a first-mover advantage in the North American industry. The product has observed huge popularity due to minimal fire accidents. Fiberglass can easily be installed using DIY tools, which have supported the market expansion. Extruded polystyrene (EPS) is popular in Europe and is further acquiring higher attention among the consumers of North America. EPS is likely to account for the fastest-growing segment based on product.

Being an established market, the industry has observed slow but steady growth in a majority of application divisions. The demand for insulation materials has been on a rise for many years and therefore, the market is price sensitive. Moreover, new constructions and enactment of energy-efficient codes is expected to lead to increased competitive rivalry in the industry.

Top Key Players of North America Building Thermal Insulation Market :

Dow Building Solutions, CertainTeed Corporation,Johns Manville Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Owens Corning Corp., etc.

