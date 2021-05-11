Liquid Biopsy Market is Projected to Reach $2,047.9 Million By 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach $2,047.9 Million by 2022 from an estimated $715.7 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 23.4%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13966350

The factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancement to augment market revenues, rising emphasis on personalized medicine, and availability of funding for liquid biopsy R&D.

Cancers in areas such as the bones, brain, pancreas, or other organs were hard to access with liquid biopsy.

However, post 2014, the sensitivity of liquid biopsy tests has improved greatly. Presently, ultra-sensitive methods such as digital PCR, NGS, and microfluidics are designed to capture CTCs and ctDNA—key biomarkers for cancer. These methods permit the analysis of ctDNA, providing physicians with important biomarker information to take effective therapeutic decisions in almost all cancer areas. The development of technologically advanced liquid biopsy products is aiding the growth of the market.

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of product, circulating biomarker, clinical application, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the global liquid biopsy market is segmented into assays kits, instruments, and services. The assay kits segment is expected to account for the largest share in the liquid biopsy market in 2017. Increase in demand for liquid biopsy tests, increasing basic research and commercial applications of liquid biopsy, and the need for reliable and specific assays are expected to drive the liquid biopsy assay kits market. It is also the fastest-growing segment in the products market during the forecast period.

Based on circulating biomarkers the market is categorised into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. The extracellular vesicles is the fastest-growing segment in the circulating biomarkers market during the forecast period. This is due to the growing interest in EV research from biofluids such as the blood and urine of cancer patients as a means of disease diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring.

Based on clinical application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring. The early cancer screening segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the clinical application market during the forecast period. The factor driving the growth of this segment is the ability to detect populations at high risk of cancer using liquid biopsy during early stages of cancer through early screening methods.

Based on application, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into cancer and non-cancer applications (which includes reproductive health and organ transplant diagnostics). The non-cancer application segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the application market during the forecast period. This is due to growing NIPT applications in gender identification, identification of trisomies, and other genetic abnormalities which include monosomy X and microdeletions. NIPT is also replacing amniocentesis in high-risk pregnancies.

Based on end user, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, academic and research centers, and other end users (public health laboratories, pathology laboratories, and small molecular laboratories). Reference laboratories form the fastest-growing end-user segment of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing volume of liquid biopsy test samples outsourced to reference laboratories.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13966350

Geographically, the liquid biopsy market in the APAC region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes in the middle-class populations have led to an increase in healthcare spending in India and China. This, along with infrastructural developments and rising penetration of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies in these countries, is a major factor providing significant growth opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of liquid biopsy products in this region.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com