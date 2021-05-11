Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Laboratory Filtration Market : Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast

Pune, India, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Growth in this market is driven majorly by the rising R&D spending in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing purity requirements in end-user segments, and growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals. However, the high cost of systems is expected to restrain the growth of the lab filtration market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

[221 Pages Report] The global laboratory filtration market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the laboratory filtration market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizes with industry experts across the value chain through primary research.

Market Dynamics

Rising R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry

Growing Demand for Membrane Filtration Technology

Increasing Purity Requirements in End-User Segments

Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals

The increasing adoption of automated inspection systems in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growth in the number of product recalls, an increasing number of inspection checkpoints throughout the production line, and technological advancements in inspection systems support the growth of the market.

Get a sample PDF copy of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12936082

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories). The filtration media segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration. The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, while the ultrafiltration segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising R&D activities in the pharma industry and wide applications in the food & beverage industry are the key factors boosting the growth of this market segment.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:



1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The global lab filtration market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the market in North America is mainly driven by the large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverage companies in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and the stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12936082

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the global lab filtration market are Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Ag (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc. (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US).