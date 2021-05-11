Single-use Bioreactors Market Top Players and Market Growth

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Single-use Bioreactors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2017 to 2022, to reach 2,685.1 Million by 2022 from USD 997.6 Million in 2017. In the current market scenario, there is a growing demand for single-use bioreactor products. The major factors driving the growth of the Single Use Bioreactors include the increasing adoption of SUBs among small companies and startups, reduced automation complexity, ease in cultivating marine organisms, and reduced impact on the environment.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc (U.S.) Held the Leadership Position in the SUB in 2014 Owing to Its Broad Product Portfolio and Strong Brand Name

The Single Use Bioreactors Market is highly consolidated, with the top five players accounting for a share of more than 75%. The major players include Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), and Pall Corporation (U.S.).

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. will hold the leadership position in the Single Use Bioreactors Market in 2014. The company has an extensive product portfolio, including bioreactors such as open architecture bioreactor systems, turnkey bioreactor systems, and bioreactor accessories. The company has a good reputation and a strong customer base for its SUBs. Sartorius AG holds the second-largest share. It is a leading provider of laboratory equipment and process technologies and has a vast product portfolio that has helped it to maintain its position in the Single Use Bioreactors Market.

Collaboration is the most preferred strategy adopted by key players in this market. Players adopted this strategy to enhance their product offerings, increase their market share, cater to the customers’ demands, and consolidate their market presence.

The wave-induced motion SUBs and stirred SUBs product segments of this market have emerged as revenue-generating pockets in countries such as the U.S., India, and China.

Globally, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the single-use bioreactors market. The high growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the expansion of the bio manufacturing sector in emerging Asia-Pacific countries.

Europe is expected to dominate the market in 2017

The Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market in 2016. Government support for new biologics has encouraged the research and development of biologics. North America is accounted for the second-largest share of the single-use bioreactors market.

The key players in the single-use bioreactors market are Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Merck Millipore (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).

