Non-potato Veggie Chips Market Envisaged To Experience Rise In Demand During Forecast Period 2018 To 2028

Posted on 2021-05-11 by in Food & Beverage, Sports // 0 Comments

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market – Introduction

High consumption of carbohydrate-rich snacks with low nutritional value have posed health threats such as rise in the blood sugar level and obesity among consumers. As a result, consumers have made a paradigm shift towards healthy food products. Non-potato veggie chips are snacks, rich in vitamins and dietary fibers with low sodium content.

Manufacturers operating in the non-potato veggie chips market are expected to gain significant opportunities with the rising demand for gluten-free and non-GMO snacks. In addition, they have been experimenting with various flavors to pave ways for expanding their customer base, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of non-potato veggie chips market.

Global Non-Potato Veggie Chips: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Source, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

  • Root Vegetable Chips
    • Carrot Chips
    • Cassava Chips
    • Jerusalem Artichoke Chips
    • Turnip Chips
    • Parsnip Chips
    • Sweet Potato Chips
    • Zucchini Chips
    • Others
  • Leafy Vegetable Chips
    • Kale Chips
    • Spinach Chips
  • Others

On the basis of flavor, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

  • Classic Salty
  • Barbecue
  • Cheese
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Cheese & Onion
  • Jalapeno and
  • Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

  • Household
  • Foodservice
    • Snack foods
    • Baked foods accompaniments
    • Soups toppings
    • Salads
    • Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global Non-Potato Veggie Chips has been segmented as –

  • Direct Sales
    • Indirect Sales
    • Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
    • Convenience Stores
    • Specialty Retail Stores
    • Traditional Grocery Stores
    • Online Retailers

Important doubts related to the Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Technology to Play a Pivotal Role in Enhancing the Appeal for Non-potato Veggie Chips

Deeper penetration of technology in the food and beverage industry has introduced newer forms of non-potato veggie chips in for consumers.

Advancements in processing and dehydration of vegetables have endured longer shelf life of raw materials for the production of non-potato veggie chips, which has further made the non-potato veggie chips affordable for consumers.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

