Market Of Facial Massager Predicted To Witness Steady Growth And Expected To Represent Significant Revenue Share

Paradigm shift from traditional facial rejuvenation toward advanced rejuvenation systems are likely to influence the growth of the facial massager market. Facial massager market is expected to remain influenced with increasing ageing rates worldwide, particularly in Asian countries such as Japan.

With increasing focus on facial aesthetics, customers have been seeking convenient and efficient devices such as facial massager to remove wrinkles and possibilities of development of large pores.

Moreover, advanced facial massager can facilitate effective removal of wrinkles and can avoid pigmentation, which is expected to complement to the growth of facial massager market in the forthcoming years.

Noteworthy Demand for Facial Massagers from Online Channel

An array of facial skin benefits associated with facial massagers and surge in consumer awareness towards skin therapy are the primary market drivers. E-commerce channels have elevated the demand for facial massagers as facial massagers feature amongst the most searched beauty devices on virtual shelves.

Promotional campaigns of facial massager vendors supported by the views of beauty experts are other important market drivers. The social media boom is another factor that has been driving the market in disguise. Social media photography has jolted beauty-consciousness among all age groups, leading to the adoption of practices that result in younger appearances.

Though visiting spa & well centers is expensive as compared to purchasing facial massagers, the growing network of these centers remains one of the biggest hurdles for the facial massager market. Most spa goers opt for complete body therapy instead of getting self-face therapy separately at home.

Important doubts related to the Facial massager Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Expansion into International Market – A Key strategy for Prominent Facial Massager Vendors

The facial massager market is dominated by large players who operate at international levels. However, there are also country-specific smaller facial massager vendors who intensify competition in their respective markets.

The competitive structure in the facial massager market has remained unchanged in developed countries; however, in developing countries, the entry and expansion of international market players have calibrated the competition structure.

Large underpenetrated space and lack of organized competition are among the primary factors driving the international expansion of key facial massager market vendors. Some of the prominent facial massager vendors include Panasonic, Prospera, JSB Healthcare, Beurer, Deemark Healthcare, Medisana, Robotouch, and Kingstar.

