Electrophoresis Market: Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

The research study involves the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

The rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are factors driving the growth of the electrophoresis market

Revenue Growth Analysis:

[254 Pages Report] The electrophoresis market is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Research to account for the largest share of the electrophoresis market, by application, in 2019

Based on application, the Electrophoresis systems market is segmented into research, diagnostics, and quality control & process validation. The research segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, proteomics, genomics, and antibody research. Moreover, increasing research in the field of biomarker discovery and NGS is increasing the adoption of electrophoresis systems and consumables.

Academic & research institutes to account for the largest share of the electrophoresis market, by end user, in 2019

Based on end users, the Electrophoresis systems market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users (CROs, forensic laboratories, and food testing laboratories). The academic & research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the growing number of industry-academia collaborations and increasing research funding for genomics and proteomics research among academic and research institutes. With increasing research being conducted in the fields of drug designing, proteomics, genomics, sequencing, biomarker discovery, and personalized medicine, the demand for electrophoresis products is expected to increase in academic and research institutes.

The APAC Electrophoresis systems market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The electrophoresis systems market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period, primarily due to growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, growing awareness about personalized therapeutics, and increasing research activities in the field of mAbs-based therapeutics.

Key Market Players:

The key players operating in the global Electrophoresis systems market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S. Scientific Company (US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Syngene (UK), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).