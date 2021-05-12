The Italian poet Vincenzo Calì writes a poem for the international artist Santiago Ribeiro

Atene, Grecia, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —“Profluvi”, this is the title of the mysterious and incomprehensible poem by the Sicilian poet Vincenzo Calì, A.S.A.S. and Garcia Lorca prizes for the video dedicated to the Portuguese artist Santiago Ribeiro, considered the most famous surrealist in the world and founder of the “New Surrealism Now” movement, who is engaged in a personal exhibition these days in his Portugal.

In the video, which ideally accompanies Ribeiro’s exhibition, Calì’s poem is recited by the novel actor Maurizio Bianucci, interpreter of films such as Suburra, L’amore a domicilio, Fuorigioco, as well as numerous theatrical shows and RAI fiction.

Profluvi, also translated into English, tells about our unconscious, Ribeiro’s visions that seem to become more palpable thanks to the disturbing verses of the Italian poet who adapts to Ribeiro’s surrealist demands without distorting, although usually his poems seek love and harmony.

Vincenzo Calì is the demonstration that poetry cannot be considered a rhetorical and argumentative category, but is able to show the transcendent, even where it seems to be absent and is, above all, far from any form of rhetoric.

Calì in this poem let themselves be carried away by the imagination and automatisms of the unconscious, overcoming the limits of poetry as an imitation of reality, of nature, it says what is most intimate in itself, starting from the real, to arrive at the lyrical, creating a musicality that does not clash with that already present in the video. An honor for the Sicilian poet to have combined his name with that of one of the most important contemporary artists, interpreting the essence of surrealism.

This is the poem “Flows”:

The ego hovers

restless is the charm, it is blind about certainty

drowned morality,

I leave a real impetus,

conscious and unconscious merged in half.

Dreamlike dance shakes me,

the vibrating dermis says ‘if’,

the matter is ethereal,

it opens wide the floods and in the end I feel …

Thin lines of echoes sway,

obsessions crowd alive,

space and time I leave in half

and the end is certain too…

The composition emphasizes that it is reality itself that is surreal, as, as Magritte also claimed, it has never been separated from its mystery. And Santiago Ribeiro, currently the most famous surrealist in the world, knows very well that logic alone cannot solve the mysteries of life, without letting itself be tempted by totally abandoning itself to the subconscious, but rather “limiting itself” to besieging our eyes from every angle , pushing us to a desire for truth, knowledge and resistance.