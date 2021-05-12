Graphite Electrode Rod Market Record Substantial Growth With Healthy CAGR By 2031

Market Outlook :-

Increasing demand from various petroleum products and electric arc furnaces is propelling the graphite electrode rod market. From last few decades, there is a significant increase the number of automotive industries.

low cost of graphite electrode rod, extensive benefits of graphite and consistent development in technology have increased the growth of graphite electrode rod market. The Graphite electrode rod market is anticipated to intrusion ahead with a higher single-digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrode is mainly used for regular power electric curve heaters to melt scrap yellow phosphorus, silicon and steel. This regular power graphite electrode is using petroleum coke and needle coke as raw materials.

Segmentation Analysis of Graphite Electrode Rod Market:

The global Graphite Electrode Rod divided into five segments: By Type, By Purity, By Applications, End-users and By Regions.

On the basis of product type, the Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows: Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

On the basis of purity, Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows: 2N 3N 4N 5N 5N5 6N

On the basis of applications, the Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows: Electric ARC Furnace Steel Phosphorus Silicon Others

On the basis of End-Users, Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows: Semiconductors Steel Petroleum Industry Automotive Industry Others



Important doubts related to the Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Graphite Electrode Rod Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated Graphite Electrode Rod market, players have a dominant presence across regions through efficient distribution networks.

Showa Denko k. k.

Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

Zhongping Energy & Chemical Group (KFCC)

Misano Group

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd

Graf Tech

Sangraf International

Tokai Carbon

Jilin Carbon

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

