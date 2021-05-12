Graphite Electrode Rod Market Record Substantial Growth With Healthy CAGR By 2031

Market Outlook :- 

Increasing demand from various petroleum products and electric arc furnaces is propelling the graphite electrode rod market. From last few decades, there is a significant increase the number of automotive industries.

low cost of graphite electrode rod, extensive benefits of graphite and consistent development in technology have increased the growth of graphite electrode rod market. The Graphite electrode rod market is anticipated to intrusion ahead with a higher single-digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrode is mainly used for regular power electric curve heaters to melt scrap yellow phosphorus, silicon and steel. This regular power graphite electrode is using petroleum coke and needle coke as raw materials.

Segmentation Analysis of Graphite Electrode Rod Market:

The global Graphite Electrode Rod divided into five segments: By Type, By Purity, By Applications, End-users and By Regions.

  • On the basis of product type, the Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows:

    • Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes
    • High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes
    • Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

  • On the basis of purity, Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows:

    • 2N
    • 3N
    • 4N
    • 5N
    • 5N5
    • 6N

  • On the basis of applications, the Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows:

    • Electric ARC Furnace Steel
    • Phosphorus
    • Silicon
    • Others

  • On the basis of End-Users, Graphite Electrode Rod Market has been segmented as follows:

    • Semiconductors
    • Steel
    • Petroleum Industry
    • Automotive Industry
    • Others

Important doubts related to the Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Graphite Electrode Rod Market: Key Players

Being a moderately consolidated Graphite Electrode Rod market, players have a dominant presence across regions through efficient distribution networks.

  • Showa Denko k. k.
  • Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co., Ltd
  • Graphite India Limited (GIL)
  • Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd
  • Zhongping Energy & Chemical Group (KFCC)
  • Misano Group
  • Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd
  • Graf Tech
  • Sangraf International
  • Tokai Carbon
  • Jilin Carbon

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

