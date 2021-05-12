Fiberglass Coated Fabric Market Is Dominated By Automotive Industry, Says Fact.MR Report

Market Outlook :-

A fiberglass coated fabric is fiber built-up plastic in which a glass fiber serves as the supporting material. Perhaps this is why fiberglass coated fabric is also known as glass built-up plastic or glass fiber backed plastic.

Usually, the fiberglass is straightened or woven into a cloth. Fiberglass coated fabric can be made of a variety of materials and are widely used in baths, vessels, and aero planes and have other applications as well.

The main cause for the increase in the demand for fiberglass coated fabric market is well explained by the widespread use of fiberglass for the application of construction and structure industry as well as the increased use of fiberglass coated fabric in the automotive industry.

Segmentation Analysis of Fiberglass coated Fabric:

The global Fiberglass coated fabric market is bifurcated into five major segments: Product Type, Glass type, resin type, application and region

The fiberglass coated fabric is segmented into Product Type as

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Yarn

Chopped Strand

Others (Milled Fibers, Multiaxial Fabrics)

Based on Glass Type, the fiberglass coated fabric market is segmented as follows:

AR-Glass

H-Glass

E-Glass

ECR-Glass

S-Glass

Others (A-Glass, C-Glass, D-Glass, T-Glass)

Based on Resin Type, the fiberglass coated fabric market is segmented as follows:

Thermoplastic Resins

Thermoset Resins

Based on Application, the fiberglass coated fabric market is segmented as follows:

Insulation

Non-residential Construction

Industrial

Residential Construction

Others (HVAC and OEM Insulations)

Important doubts related to the Fiberglass Coated Fabric Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the keyword Market are:

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan),

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG) (China),

China Jushi Co., Ltd. (China),

Owens Corning (US),

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC) (China), and

Johns Manville Corp. (US) are some of the leading players operating in the fiberglass coated fabric market.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

