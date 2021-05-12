Demand for Dissection Tables Product type to Have a Significant Impact on Growth of the Autopsy Equipment Market during Forecast Period, 2018-2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Autopsy Equipment Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year, and key prospects over the forecast period. The insights and analytics on this market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Rising number of hospitals which has equally increased the number of morgues is a key factor favoring growth of autopsy equipment market. Manufacturers are focusing on the replacement of traditional platforms with advanced ones and additionally introducing equipment such as refrigeration units and other accessories which will possibly complement the future expansion of autopsy equipment market.

In addition, cultural factors including funeral traditions that requires the maintenance of cadaver for certain period of time is expected to boost the demand for autopsy equipment. Increasing medical colleges along with development in healthcare sector are also anticipated to accelerate the market growth.

Autopsy equipment Market: Segmentation

The global market of autopsy equipment is segmented on the basis of product type, application type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Dissection Tables

Rectangular autopsy tables

L-shaped autopsy tables

Trolleys

Autopsy Toolkit

Based on application type, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Manual

Automated

Based on end user, autopsy equipment market is segmented into:

Hospitals/Medical Institutes

Private Morgues

Forensic labs

Autopsy equipment Market: Regional outlook

The global autopsy equipment market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America is the dominant market for autopsy equipment due to technological advancements and better healthcare facilities in hospitals and forensic labs.

North America is followed by Europe due to growth in academic and forensic research in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Japan are expected to grow in the autopsy equipment market during the forecast period. The significant increase in healthcare facilities, donation of the whole body for research and transplantation and increase in the number of medical institutions and private morgues are the factors which will help in the growth of autopsy equipment market in the region.

Autopsy equipment Market: Key players

Some of the key companies operating in the autopsy equipment market are Kugel Medical, Mopec, Mortech Manufacturing, Thermo Fisher Scientific, LEEC, AFOS, Angelantoni Life Science, Barber Medical, Ferno-Washington, EIHF – ISOFROID, CEABIS, Fiocchetti, Flexmort, Funeralia, and Hygeco.

