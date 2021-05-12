Complementary Therapy Devices Market: Pin-Point Analyses Of Market Competition Dynamics To Offer You A Competitive Edge 2028

Complementary therapy devices market is segmented into:

By Equipment Type

  • Acupuncture pressure point equipment,
  • Battery powered, externally applied, devices claiming to purify blood or remove intestinal parasites
  • Bioelectric magnetic therapy equipment
  • Electrodermal screening equipment,
  • Electromagnetic field therapy equipment
  • Magnetic water therapy equipment,
  • Massage devices for weight loss and cellulite reduction
  • Others

By Disease Indication

  • Arthritis
  • Joint and muscle pain
  • Fatigue
  • Sleep disorders
  • Diabetes
  • Stroke recovery
  • Stress relief
  • Cancer
  • Others

By End User

  • Therapy Clinics
  • Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers
  • Home Care
  • Others

. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Market Segments
  • Demand & Supply Trends
  • Current Issues and Challenges
  • Companies and Competitor Landscape
  • Value Chain
  • Technology

