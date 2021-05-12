Increasing Demand for Shelf-Stable Products to Drive the Food Vacuum Machine Market

The global food vacuum machine market size is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for shelf-stable products and ready-to-eat foods and the shift toward easy-to-handle and convenient packaging across regions are some of the major factors that are projected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions with the advent of COVID-19 is projected to encourage the use of food vacuum machines, which contributes to market growth.

The demand for food vacuum machines for application in the meat industry is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This is attributed to the growing consumption of meat, resulting in the increasing demand among consumers to preserve it through vacuum sealing.

Based on end-use sector, the industrial segment is projected to hold the largest market share due to the growing use of vacuum technology in the food industry to preserve food by increasing its shelf-life. Also, production in large batches will necessitate the use of vacuum sealers in the food industry, thereby contributing to the overall market growth. The growing use of vacuum technology in the meat and frozen food sectors will also drive the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2020, followed by Europe. The growth of the market in this region is majorly driven by the rising disposable income of consumers, which has resulted in an increased expenditure in packaged and ready-to-eat food. Emerging local brands in the region are also fueling the demand for food vacuum machines.

The rising awareness among consumers due to the advent of COVID-19 has led to an increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions. In addition, hectic and busier lifestyles have encouraged consumers to opt for ready-to-eat meals that require vacuum sealing to protect the contents of the package. These factors will encourage the use of food vacuum machines, thereby supporting the overall market growth.

Key players in the global market include Ulma Packaging (Spain), Proseal (UK), Multivac (Germany), Electrolux Professional (Sweden), Henkelman (Netherlands), Henkovac International (Netherlands), Promarks (US), and Sammic SL (Spain). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.

