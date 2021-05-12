Interventional Cardiology Devices Market – Industry Report 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Interventional Cardiology Devices Market was valued at USD 14.5 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2022.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices are the major factors that are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, the emergence of bioabsorbable stents and the increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries are some of the other major factors that are expected to offer opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Drug-eluting stents accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty stents market in 2017

The angioplasty stents market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bioabsorbable stents. In 2017, drug-eluting stents dominated the angioplasty stents market as they provide better clinical outcomes as compared to bare-metal stents. Also, the widespread availability of drug-eluting stents across the globe is a major factor supporting the growth of this market segment.

The drug-eluting balloons segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the angioplasty balloons market

The angioplasty balloons market is segmented into old/normal balloons, cutting & scoring balloons, and drug-eluting balloons. Although the old/normal balloons segment dominated this market in 2017, the drug-eluting balloons segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can majorly be attributed to the advantages offered by drug-eluting balloons (overcoming complications, such as late thrombosis, associated with drug-eluting stent procedures) and the approval of an increasing number of drug-eluting balloons in the market.

North America is the largest regional market for interventional cardiology devices

Currently, North America is the largest regional market for interventional cardiology devices, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can majorly be attributed to factors such as the high and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, high adoption of advanced interventional cardiology devices, and the presence of an advanced healthcare system in the US and Canada.

The key players operating in the interventional cardiology devices market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Terumo (Japan), Cordis (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (US), Biosensors (Singapore), and Biotronik (Germany).

