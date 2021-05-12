Surgical Microscopes Market Opportunity and Challenges

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the surgical microscopes market is projected to reach USD 915.6 million by 2021 from USD 508.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179225920

• On the basis of application, the market is broadly segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation. In 2016, the neuro and spine surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to the increasing demand for surgical/operating microscopes in neurosurgery. However, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer around the world.

• On the basis of end user, the surgical/operating microscopes market is segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities. In 2016, hospitals are estimated to account for the largest share of the global surgical/operating microscopes market. The growing usage of surgical/operating microscopes in complex neurology, ENT, and dental procedures, and implementation of less-invasive surgical instruments during MIS procedures in hospitals are key market drivers in this end-user segment.

• In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global surgical/operating microscopes market. Factors such as the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, infrastructural advancements in healthcare facilities, and increase in the number of surgeries are driving the growth of the North American surgical/operating microscopes market.

Geographical overview –

The Asia-Pacific region (comprising China, India, and RoAPAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the presence of high-growth markets such as Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore. In recent years, the Asia-Pacific market for surgical/operating microscopes has witnessed significant growth due to improving R&D infrastructure, rising focus of market players, and increasing government initiatives.

The global surgical microscopes market is segmented based on application, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is segmented into neuro and spine surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, ophthalmology, gynaecology and urology, oncology, dentistry, ENT surgery, and documentation.

Market growth factors –

• The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS),

• Increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS,

• Advancements in healthcare facilities,

• Technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions

Opportunity: Emerging markets (China, India, Brazil, and The Middle East)

China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East are the emerging markets for surgical/operating microscopes; these markets are currently in the nascent stage. These markets lack proper standards and government regulations and offer a huge potential for providers unable to meet U.S. standards.

China is a high-potential market for surgical/operating microscopes due to the easy availability of a skilled workforce and academic excellence. India, Brazil, and the Middle East are also new revenue pockets for market players. The emerging markets are home to more than 85% of the global population. With the rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a large pool of patients in the emerging nations that require medical assistance, including surgeries. Over time, much attention has been given to medical care accessibility in emerging countries. With the increase in the purchasing power of the growing middle-class population in the emerging nations, an increasing number of people are able to afford essential care, including MIS procedures. Hence, the growing middle class in emerging markets will drive the growth of the surgical/operating microscopes market.

Request Free Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179225920

Challenge: High degree of technical expertise

Highly skilled personnel are required to handle advanced surgical/operating microscopes, especially in neurosurgery and ophthalmology. Efficiently maneuvering a surgical/operating microscope is a prime requisite while performing a procedure. Maneuvering a surgical/operating microscope is a skill that requires expertise. Lack of this skill could lead to time wastage during the adjustment of the microscope to obtain optimum views of the surgical site. However, microscope maneuvering is often overlooked as a trivial task and there are no quantitative methods to assess microscope maneuvering skill development. Thus, dearth of skilled labor and complexity of the instrumentation may pose as challenges for the growth of this market.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com