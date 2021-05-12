Data Center Cooling Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

With reference to the report published by the professionals, the scope of the global Data Center Cooling Market was priced at US$ 8.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to touch US$ 20.7 billion by the completion of 2025. It is estimated to record a CAGR of 13.5% during the period of forecast.

Drivers:

The issues for example growing necessity for energy effectual data center amenities, increasing funds by the providers of colocation service and managed service and growing creation of hyper scale data centers are projected to motivate the data center cooling industry. Furthermore, the arrival of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology and big data has allowed administrations to capitalize in new-fangled centers to uphold business steadiness. This is too estimated to increase the development of the market for data center cooling.

Furthermore, increasing emphasis on the development of price effective and eco-friendly data center arrangements can motivate the data center cooling market, during the period of upcoming years. Data centers have need of a cool setting to evade recirculation of heat because the extra heat can cause intermittent movement of information, injury to the system or the loss of data. Growing organized and formless information in the establishments and greater acceptance of cloud computing are likewise expected to upkeep the development of the market for data center cooling, during the period of approaching years.

Data Center Cooling Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Air Conditioners

Precision Air Conditioners

Chillers

Air Handling Units

Others

Data Center Cooling Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Telecom

IT

Retail

Healthcare

BFSI

Energy

Others

Data Center Cooling Containment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Raised Floor with Containment

Hot Aisle Containment (HAC)

Cold Aisle Containment (CAC)

Raised Floor without Containment

Data Center Cooling Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Rack-based Cooling

Row-based Cooling

Room-based Cooling

Companies:

Some of the important companies for data center cooling market are: Schneider Electric, Net magic Solutions, Cool centric, Air Enterprises, Fujitsu Limited, Hitachi, Ltd., and Asetek.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global data center cooling industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, the North American region headed the global market. It is expected to uphold its supremacy during the years coming up because it is the biggest market for the knowledge centered resolutions. It is likewise expected to appear by way of a strong region in the global economy, particularly in the development and the application of new-fangled technologies. Furthermore, existence of important companies, for example Google, Inc., Facebook, and Amazon Inc., in the province is expected to add to its development.

