Radiation Oncology Market Key Innovators, Industry Leaders and Emerging Players, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Radiation Oncology Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Radiation Oncology Market is estimated to touch US$ 10.1 Billion by the completion of the year 2025. The market was appreciated at US$ 5.7 Billion in the year 2016. Growing occurrence of cancer is the main issue accountable for sizeable development of the market above the prediction period. Technical progressions in radiotherapy caused in augmented acceptance of radiation oncology by way of main treatment track of cancer.

Key Players:

Varian Medical Systems

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

Ion Beam Applications SA

R. Bard, Inc.

Isoray Medical, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Nordian Inc.

NTP Radioisotopes

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company

Growth Drivers:

Progress with respect to compact innovative radiotherapy preferences; for example Tomotherapy, Gama Knife, and Cyber Knife, add to this development. These progressive approaches stance slighter postoperative difficulties and sooner retrieval period. The Radiation Oncology Market is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 6.5% for the duration of the prediction. Growing per head expenses on healthcare is likewise an essential macroeconomic issue motivating the development of the market. Furthermore, by way of the help of sympathetic government creativities and alertness, patients are not shy to choose for progressive treatment opportunities. For example, as per the information of World Bank Group per head expenses on health observed substantial development of over 55.0% between the years of 1995 to 2014.

Technology Outlook:

External Beam Radiation Therapy Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT) Stereotactic Technology Proton Beam Therapy 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT) Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

Brachytherapy Low-Dose Rate Brachytherapy High-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy

Regional Outlook:

The Radiation Oncology market on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake and Development percentage could span North America [U.S.A, Canada], Europe [Germany, U.K.], Asia Pacific [Japan, China], Latin America [Brazil, Mexico], Middle East & Africa [South Africa].

By the source of geography, North America is the most important area in Radiation Oncology industry. North America controlled worldwide market for radiation oncology by way of grabbing above 40.0% stake in the year 2016.

Yet, the degeneration in the source of isotopes has headed to a climb in the prices of these treatments, therefore subsequently, they are within the means of only a few people, and would necessitate extra spending. Furthermore, the consequences of insecurity regarding healthcare strategies & modifications in the U.S.A expected to convert into market subtleties decreasing funds in this vertical.

Conversely, Asia Pacific expected to develop by a rewarding proportion above the prediction period. Growth in the elderly inhabitants, suburbanization, and growing wealth in low and middle income nations similar to China and India have headed to a progression of radiation oncology industry in this area.

