Edible Packaging Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

With reference to the report published by the experts the scope of the global Edible Packaging Market was priced at US$ 727.6 million in 2018. It is expected to go up by a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of forecast and estimated to touch US$ 1.1 billion by the completion of 2025.

Edible packaging is a tinny material utilized for covering or packaging the medicines and food materials to lengthen its shelf life and can be used up together or else detached before intake. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines the packaging material necessitates to stick to the possessions of food safe constituents and achieve Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) rank. Edible packaging material is typically taken out from the animals and biomass, for example plants and therefore, it is decomposable.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for recyclable packing, everywhere the world, increasing market of processed food and growing improvement in the packing of food items, everywhere the world, are the important reasons motivating the development.

Progress in intake and usage of processed or ready-to-eat foodstuff products and the beverages, growth in the per head earnings of the customers, drop in wrapping waste, growth in hygiene associated problems between customers, extended shelf life of the food products, and most important transformation in the way of life are the most important reasons that are motivating the edible packaging industry.

Conversely, this ecological method of wrapping supports to preserve the environment because these items are renewable, together with edible also and not hurtful for humanoid usage. Therefore, reducing the usage of plastic wrapping and boosting the development of the global market for edible packaging.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Some of the important companies for edible packaging market are: Bluwrap, Ingredion, Inc., Devro, JRF Technology LLC, MonoSol, LLC, NAGASE & CO., LTD., Evoware, SAFETRACES, Inc., Tate and Lyle Plc, and WikiCell Designs, Inc.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2025?

What are the growth opportunities of edible packaging market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of edible packaging market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

