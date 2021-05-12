Bake Stable Pastry Fillings Market Growth and Forecast Assessment Report Till 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global bake stable pastry fillings market is projected to be USD 1.2 billion by the end of year 2025, registering a 4.8% CAGR over the forecasted period. Growing of confectionery and baked products is the key driver to drive market growth. In addition, the rising demand for nut, fruit, and chocolate pastry filling flavors in cakes, cookies, and pastries is projected to further drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Increasing shift towards consumption of sweet bakery products owing to the adoption of western culture in Asian countries has fueled the demand for the bakery and bread industry. In addition, increasing urbanization and rapidly changing lifestyle are expected to open new avenues to convenience food. Moreover, the growing population of working professionals are expected to drive the bakery market growth, thereby anticipated to fuel the bake pastry fillings demand.

In 2018, the fruit segment accounted for the largest market share of over 50.0% in terms of revenue. Rising consumption of fruit flavored bakery products has fueled the growth of bake stable pastry fillings market. Moreover, the emergence of new fruit flavors such as blueberry, butterscotch, vanilla, apple, pineapple, and pomegranate increased the demand for cakes, pastry, and other products which is projected to augment the market growth. In 2019, PURATOS launched two new flavors in their Topfil product line and the flavors included are hibiscus and blackcurrant.

In addition, emergence of vegetable flavors in sweet bakery has grew the importance of bakery products across the globe. In Europe, 1% of sweet bakery launches featured vegetable flavors in 2017. Therefore, this region witnessed the highest consumption of bread and bakery products, which is expected to fuel product demand.

Impact of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic has significantly affected food & beverage industry, including bakery products. However, rising support from several companies and governments to increase sales of bakery products is expected to rebuild the position of bake stable pastry filling market. Currently, governments across the globe have started allowing to reopen shops, the demand for the bakery products is expected to take a hike as these are the essential products that are used in daily breakfast & evening snacks. This scenario is projected to witness a significant growth of bake stable pastry fillings market.

Due to a long period of lockdown, market players operating in this industry have taken some initiatives to open web shop for service providers and micros bakers to connect directly with customers. The pandemic has initially slowed down the sales of bakery products due to the regularities. However, initiatives taken by the major player for the development of bakery products, home delivery services are expected to boost the demand for bake stable pastry filling and rebuild the robust position again in the market.

