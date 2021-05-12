Eye Makeup Market Demand, Size and Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global eye makeup market size is expected to reach USD 21.41 Billion, by 2025. registering a CAGR 5.7% over the forecast period. The major factors which are driving the growth of this market are increasing consciousness about physical appearance among women especially, in the working class of women and rising per capita income. Financial independence among women in economically emerging countries such as China, India, and South Korea is allowing consumers to increase spending on personal care products. The sweat proof and waterproof cosmetic products are gaining traction in the cosmetic industry, especially among people who step out for work.

Moreover, consumers engaged in sports like athletics, swimming and other sports prefer smudge-free and long-lasting eye products. Multipurpose eye products such as anti-pollution, anti-aging, and anti-tanning are gaining traction across the globe. For instance, Elizabeth Arden, Inc. and Shiseido Company, Limited have launched anti-aging eye makeup products such as mascara.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/eye-makeup-market/request-sample

Natural and organic eye makeup products are gaining popularity due to the rising awareness about the side effects of chemical cosmetics products. Hence, the demand for natural products is encouraging the manufacturers to focus on organic products as chemical-based cosmetics increase skin diseases such as cancer, and skin infection. The natural products also help to reduce anti-aging signs, wrinkles and enhance the texture of skin due to the presence of vitamin E.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Eye Makeup Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Eye Makeup Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Eye Makeup Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Eye Makeup Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Eye Makeup Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Eye Makeup Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Eye Makeup Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Eye Makeup Market :

Avon Products, Inc.; L’Oréal S.A; Revlon, Inc.; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; The Procter & Gamble Company; Unilever; COLORBAR COSMETICS PVT LTD; Shiseido Company, Limited; Amway and Chanel S.A.

Know More Insights @ https://newsonmarketblog.wordpress.com