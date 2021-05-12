Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market Top Players, Consumer Product Adoption & Preferences, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Cartilage Repair/Regeneration Market size is expected to value at USD 6.7 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing occurrence of bone and joint related diseases such as Osteoarthritis (OA) and arthritis, and recent technological advancements in cartilage regeneration. Growing geriatric population in across the globe, is susceptible towards Osteoarthritis (OA) and arthritis due to weakened bone structure.

Key Players:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Depuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew plc

Vericel Corporation

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthrex

Growth Drivers:

Additionally, change in food patterns leading to obesity is considered as one of the prominent factor associated with market growth, in the recent years. Globally, the cartilage repair/regeneration market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.4% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

Growing prevalence of diabetes is considered as one of the critical factors driving the growth of cartilage regeneration industry, in recent years. Diabetes causes loss of cartilage leading to weakened bone structure which requires replacement of the cartilage or regeneration. Additionally, growing prevalence of obesity in various region across the globe is predicted to drive the growth of the market in upcoming years.

The American Heart Association (AHA) has reported that the global geriatric population is expected to account for approximately twenty percent of global population in next two decades. The geriatric population is extremely susceptible to chronic diseases and is predicted to be a critical factor in driving the demand for cartilage repair procedures, thus escalating market growth in the last few years.

Increase in number of road accidents and sports-related injuries across the globe, leading to bone and joint injuries is expected to amplify the demand for cartilage repair procedures in upcoming years. The recent technological advancements in cartilage repair and regeneration procedures coupled with inception of new techniques in the market is prompting adoption of cartilage repair and regeneration procedures in the recent years. Sports injuries are one of the prominent driver for increasing adoption of cartilage repair procedures. Sports such as bicycling, skating, and skateboarding are major sources of sports related injuries.

Treatment Modality Outlook:

Cell-Based Chondrocyte Transplantation Growth Factor Technology

Non-Cell-Based Tissue Scaffolds Cell-Free Composites



Regional Outlook:

The cartilage regeneration industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to rising occurrence of musculoskeletal diseases, growing patient’s pool, and changing lifestyle among individuals. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the cartilage regeneration market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, Australia, China and New Zealand are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

