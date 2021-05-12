Online Event Ticketing Market Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The global online event ticketing market size is anticipated to reach USD 67.99 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 4.8% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the shifting trend prevailing among the millennial population for usage of mobile applications to book movie and event tickets at any point of time with minimal or no charges.

The segment of the mobile is expected to register a 7.0% CAGR during the forecasted years owing to the increasing influence of mobile phones among the millennial population. Also, rising acceptance of e-tickets and m-tickets across all theatres is expected to pave the way for the growth of such services. Moreover, features like safe, reliable, and hassle-free booking process are further anticipated to fuel up the market growth.

The sports event segment held the share of around 30% across the global market, in 2016 owing to rising influence of national and international sports among the millennial population coupled with the increasing popularity of games like FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Olympic Games, and Premier League. On the other hand, the movie segment is also gaining importance among the online ticket service providers. It is expected to witness CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Get Free PDF Sample (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart and Covid-19 Impact Analysis): https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-online-event-ticketing-market/request-sample

North America held the largest share due to the rising per capita income among the working population coupled with the surging usage of the Internet across the U.S. and Canada. Middle East and Arica is projected to hold a significant share owing to the increasing adoption of tablets and smartphones among the millennial population across countries like Turkey, UAE, and Qatar.

The online event ticketing market includes key players are implementing various marketing strategies like partnerships with several financial institutions like banks to gain competitive advantage over other players.

Table of Contents:-

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Online Event Ticketing Market: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

Chapter 4 Online Event Ticketing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Online Event Ticketing Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Online Event Ticketing Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Online Event Ticketing Market: Industrial End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Online Event Ticketing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Online Event Ticketing Market: Manufacturers Company Profiles

Top Key Players of Global Online Event Ticketing Market :

Mtime; StubHub; Razorgato; Tickpick; Ticketmaster, Big Cinemas; and Fandango.

