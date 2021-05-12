Electric Motor Sales Market Challenges, Opportunities, Driver and Restraint Analysis, 2025

The global Electric Motor Sales Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Electric Motor Sales Market is anticipated to reach USD 155.3 billion by 2025. Electric motors are extensively used in compressors, industrial fans, pumps, machine tools, domestic appliances, automated robots, lathe machines, HVAC applications, power tools, disk drives, and electric cars. The market may be explored by type, application, voltage, output power, and geography.

Key Players:

  • Ametek
  • Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.
  • Baldor Electric Company, Inc.
  • Siemens
  • Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
  • Asmo Co., Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Electric Motor Sales industry include growing demand for automobile production and power utilities along with the increase in residential and commercial infrastructure development, particularly in the emerging countries. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high capital investments, and low adoption rate. Electric Motor Sales Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Type Outlook:

  • AC Motor (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume Billion Units; 2014 – 2025)
    • Synchronous AC Motor
    • Induction AC Motor
  • DC Motor (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume Billion Units; 2014 – 2025)
    • Brushed DC Motor
    • Brushless DC Motor
  • Hermetic Motor

The “AC Motors” segment led the market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to widespread use across application parts such as robotics and irrigation pumps.

Application Outlook:

  • Industrial Machinery
  • Motor Vehicles
  • HVAC Equipment
  • Aerospace & Transportation
  • Household Appliances

Power Output Outlook:

  • Integral HP Output
  • Fractional HP Output

Regional Outlook:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Electric Motor Sales Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes constant surge in the manufacture of motor driven systems, such as HVAC equipment, household appliances, and industrial, in foremost nations, such as India, Singapore, China, Indonesia, and South Korea.

