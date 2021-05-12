Sterility Testing Market Size and Trends – Industry Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of the sterility testing market can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increase in the number of new drug launches, and increasing R&D in life science research.

According to the new market research report sterility testing market is expected to reach USD 941.0 Million by 2021 from USD 528.0 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2016 to 2021.

• Based on product, the market is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, and services. The kits and reagents segment are the largest and the fastest-growing product segment in the sterility testing market. The large share of the kits and reagents segment can be attributed to the requirement of the repeat purchase of these products, coupled with the increasing preference for kit-based testing.

• Based on test, the market is segmented into membrane filtration, direct inoculation, and other sterility tests. The membrane filtration segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the sterility testing market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-use industry.

• Based on application, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, and other applications. The pharmaceutical and biological manufacturing segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to the rapid growth in the pharma and biotech industries.

Major players in the sterility testing market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), WuXi AppTec (China), Nelson Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Pacific Biolabs (U.S.), Toxikon Corporation (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).

Merck KGaA (Germany) dominated the sterility testing market in 2015. The company’s dominance in the market can be attributed to its robust product portfolio and strong geographic presence. The company focuses on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies for enhancing its market position. In September 2016, the company launched its Steritest Symbio Pump systems to enhance its product portfolio and increase its market presence. Furthermore, the company was focused on inorganic growth strategies. In November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.); this acquisition helped the company strengthen its sterility testing product portfolio.

Major Market Developments

• In September 2016, Merck KGaA (Germany) launched Steritest Symbio Pump systems accessories. The accessories enable faster, safer sterility testing in any setting.

• In August 2014, Merck KGaA (Germany) launched Steritest Symbio Pumps. The product helps researchers in easier, safer, and more reliable sterility testing of pharmaceutical products in laminar flow hoods, isolators and clean rooms.

• In June 2014, Nelson Laboratories (U.S.) announced the expansion of its service offerings by adding the Technical Consulting Services group for MedTech companies. These services include product development, facility and process validation, product performance testing, and regulatory support.

• In November 2014, Merck KGaA completed the acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.). The deal was valued at USD 17 billion. This acquisition helped Merck expand its business in various geographies and enhance its product portfolio.

• In August 2015, Danaher acquired Pall Corporation (U.S.). This acquisition helped the company to add Pall Corporation’s sterility filtration products to its existing product portfolio.

