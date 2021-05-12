Aftermarket For Vehicle Trip Computers Emerging Trends, Technology And Growth Over 2019 To 2029

Vehicle Trip Computers Market Drivers

As a consequence of sound per capita spending on automobiles, the installation of vehicle tripping to remote areas has increased significantly over the past few years. The availability of fuel stations and gas stations in an unknown terrain is uncertain for the consumer.

Therefore, to ensure an uninterrupted travelling and safety in such areas, consumers are bound to install vehicle trip computers in their vehicles so that they can plan their trips accordingly and travel uninterruptedly.

This factor has significantly increased the number of installations of vehicle trip computers in passenger and tourist vehicles, and hence is acting as one of the key factor behind the growth of global vehicle trip computers market, particularly from the after sales channel segment.

Vehicle Trip Computers Market Segmentation

The global Vehicle Trip Computers market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel of vehicle trip computers, application and the technology of vehicle trip computers besides the seven key regions of the global vehicle trip computers market.

On the basis of sales channel, the global vehicle trip computers market can be segmented as:

  • Original Equipment Market (OEM)
  • After Sales Market

On the basis of application, the global vehicle trip computers market can be segmented as:

  • Odometer
  • Maintenance reminder
  • Warning display
  • Ambient temperature display
  • Real time fuel consumption display
  • Fuel remaining display
  • Engine coolant temperature display
  • Multi information screen

On the basis of technology, the global vehicle trip computers market can be segmented as:

  • Today screen (for daily information)
  • Leg screen (information from fill to fill)
  • Trip screen (long term data tracking for complete trip)
  • Coach data screen (oil change and filter display)
  • Others

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Vehicle Trip Computers Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global vehicle tip computers market are:

  1. Linear Logic, LLC
  2. Shenzhen Leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
  3. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  4. Lectronix, Inc.
  5. Schomp Honda
  6. Lancaster Toyota
  7. Coretronics, Inc
  8. REVELTRONICS
  9. Alien Concept SRL
  10. Japan Display Inc.
  11. Shenzhen V-checker Technology Co.,Ltd,
  12. Monit Rally Computers

