Hybrid Vehicles Powertrain Systems Cost Estimation, Sales, Expenses Analysis By 2019 To 2029

Posted on 2021-05-12 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market: Dynamics

The development of Hybrid Powertrain Systems efficiently combines the expertise of the different single components with the capabilities to integrate these components into a system optimized to meet CO2/fuel consumption reduction targets.

Another factor that is promoting the adoption of hybrid powertrain systems market across the globe is growing government initiatives such as exemptions from the road tax, free car parking and subsidies for the purchase of hybrid vehicles.

The increasing adoption of the hybrid vehicles is thus projected to aid the global hybrid powertrain systems market during the upcoming periods. The hybrid powertrain systems assist in reducing vehicle emissions and fuel consumption, thus making it a preferred choice amidst convention powertrain systems market.

Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market: Segmentation

The hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented by vehicle type, design, component, and application.

By vehicle type, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

  • Hybrid Vehicles
  • Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles
  • Electric Vehicles

By design, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

  • Parallel Hybrid Powertrain
  • Series Hybrid Powertrain
  • Power-Split Hybrid Powertrain

By component, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

  • Prime Mover
  • Electric motor with DC/DC converter
  • DC/AC inverter
  • Controller
  • Energy Storage System
  • Transmission System

By application, the hybrid powertrain systems market can be segmented as:

  • Passengers Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Hybrid Powertrain Systems Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the hybrid powertrain systems market, identified across the value chain include:

  • Knorr-Bremse Group.
  • Continental AG
  • Magna International
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Punch Powertrain Nanjing Co Ltd.
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
  • The Voith Group
  • JATCO Ltd.
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
  • Borgwarner Inc.
  • BAE Systems plc

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

