Appearance And Visibility Are Main Variables For Hiking Popularity Of Factory Installed Automotive Navigation And Infotainment System

Market Outlook :- 

With the increasing demand for luxurious, secure and intelligent cars, automotive companies are progressively developing cars with embedded automotive navigation and infotainment systems which provide a mixture of entertainment and data for an improved in-vehicle experience.

Throughout the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market , innovative techniques are being developed to allow better connectivity alternatives, improve vehicle safety, and enhance user experience in the vehicle. It functions as an important instrument for land surveying, mapping and locating locations and has become an imperative utility used throughout the globe, primarily for contemporary sea, land and air navigation.

Automotive Navigation & Infotainment Systems: Market Segmentation

Based on End-User, the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market can be segmented into:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Based on Vehicle Type, the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market can be segmented into:

  • Passenger
  • Commercial

Based on Component, the automotive navigation and infotainment systems market can be segmented into:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Connectivity  

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Automotive Navigation & Infotainment Systems: Market Participants

Some of the top key players in the automotive navigation and infotainment market are:

  • Alpine Electronics Inc.
  • Denso Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Audi AG
  • BMW AG
  • Chevrolet
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Garmin
  • TomTom International
  • HERE
  • NNG Software Developing and Commercial
  • Pioneer Corporation

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

