Demand For Automotive Hydrogen Fuel Cell Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2019 To 2029

Automotive hydrogen fuel cell vehicles began commercial introduction in Japan, Europe and the U.S. (notably California), in 2013. Prominent OEMs including Hyundai, Toyota and Honda have entered the automotive hydrogen fuel cell market.

Markets for automotive hydrogen fuel cells are growing rapidly, more than doubling in 2016. Although current automotive hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are costly, obstructing the demand growth for automotive hydrogen fuel cell market.

Moreover, the growth of high-cost automotive hydrogen fuel cell market is mainly curtailed by the prevalence of conventional or gasoline/diesel driven buses. Today automotive hydrogen fuel cell buses offer an attractive business case and a lower total cost of ownership compared to other low and zero-emission options and fuel cost parity with diesel buses.

Global Automotive Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market: Segments

The global automotive hydrogen fuel cell market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type and region.

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive hydrogen fuel cell market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Buses & Coaches Trucks & Trailers



Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Automotive Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global Automotive Hydrogen Fuel Cell market discerned across the value chain include:

Hydrogenics

Ballard Power

Bloom Energy

Adelan Ltd

Altergy Systems

Doosan Fuel Cell America

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

