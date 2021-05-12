Drink Carrier and Trays Market Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Dynamics, Drivers, Key Indicators and Forecast up to 2028

Rockville, United States, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Drink Carrier and Trays Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Drink Carrier and Trays Market in forecast period 2018-2028. The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Drink Carrier and Trays Market, both at global and regional levels.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Drink Carrier and Trays Market. Key stakeholders in the Drink Carrier and Trays Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Drink Carrier and Trays Market – Segmentation

The global drink carrier and trays market is segmented by material type, carrier size, packaging type, and end use.

On the basis of material type, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Paper SUB (solid unbleached board) FBB (folding boxboard) WLC (white line chipboard) Molded Fiber Pulp

Plastic Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polystyrene (PS)

Metal

Wood

On the basis of carrier size, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Single pack carrier

2 pack – 4 pack carrier

More than 4 pack carrier

On the basis of packaging type, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Rigid drink carrier and trays

Semi – Rigid drink carrier and trays

On the basis of end use, the global drink carrier and trays market is segmented into:

Beverages Dairy Products Soft Drinks & Carbonated Drinks Fruit Juices Hot Beverages Tea Coffee Alcoholic Beverages Energy Drinks Drinking Water Others

Food Service Coffee & Eateries Shop Food Delivery Outlets Quick Service Outlets



Drink carrier and trays are mainly used for holding / carrying of hot & cold beverages.

Global Drink Carrier and Trays Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the drink carrier and trays market are Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj; Georgia-Pacific LLC; Huhtamaki Oyj; Graphic Packaging International, LLC; WestRock Company; RTS Packaging, LLC; DS Smith Plc; Keystone Paper & Box Company, Inc.; Grip-Pak, Nupak Printing LLC, and Menasha Packaging Co., LLC.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global market is divided into seven major regions as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America

Europe EU–4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



