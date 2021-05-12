Rice Protein Market: Protein Fortified Solutions Fueling Growth Forecast 2020 to 2030

Baking Goods & Baking Mixes segment is expected to retain its dominance within the global rice protein market in terms of revenue, and is projected to create an absolute opportunity of over US$ 5 Bn, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Baking goods & Mixes are being employed heavily in the baking industry to produce ready-to-eat products. Such ingredients improve the color, length, texture, softness of the taste and other properties of the food products.

These are available in various varieties and their use in bakery products depends on consumption trends in different regions. The incorporation of rice protein in baking mixes is acting as a growth lever among consumers who are focused on getting a better understanding of the origin of their food and avoiding products that are considered unnatural or unhealthy. Europe is the leading market for rice protein, accounting for more than 1/3rd of the total share. Increasing demand from food processing industry has been one of the driving factors for rice protein market.

Investments in certifications and labels compliant with European standards and end use requirements is expected to supplement growth of rice protein. Investments to open production facilities in top rice producing countries like India, China, and ASEAN countries are expected to be highly beneficial for rice protein manufacturers. Targeting the growing demand of plant protein in Europe is expected to create new revenue streams for rice protein manufacturers. Establishing collaborations with domestic players and suppliers in Europe is expected to bolster the position of companies in rice protein market.

Innovations to Pave Way for Rice Protein in Plant based Protein Market

The global rice protein market is consolidated market with top contender’s holdings more than 40% market share focused on addressing end user needs with rice protein like increase in flow rate, better emulsion and low lump formation. These top companies have also focused on introduction of innovative products, with an increase in functional properties, and leveraging ‘label claims’ like gluten-free, allergen-free and dairy free among others to meet consumer demand.

