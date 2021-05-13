Quillaia Extract Market Witnessing Consistent Rise In Demand Over 2028 Due To Food And Beverage Industry

Market Outlook :-

Quillaia extracts also known as quillay extracts, bois de Panama, and soapbark extracts are attained by aqueous abstraction of the crushed inner covering of the wood of trimmed stems and branches of Quillaja saponaria molina.

Native to China and several South American countries, mainly Bolivia, Chile, and Peru, quillaia extract is considered as a natural GRAS (generally recognized as safe) food-grade surfactant (surface active agent), emulsifier ingredient.

Quillaia extract is a natural foaming agent, enriched with saponins. It is a perfect substitute for synthetic, harsh surfactants such as sodium lauryl sulfate and others. The growing adoption of natural ingredients due to their health benefits over synthetic ones is a major factor expected to drive the demand for quillaia extract globally.

The growth of quillaia extract market is related to the growth of the food and beverage industry. Quillaia extract for decades is used as an ingredient to create the foaming in the beverages, such as root and low-alcohol beers, which is the other factor expected to boost the growth of the quillaia extract market.

Global Quillaia Extract Market: Segmentation

By Function, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Flavoring Agent

Emulsifying Agent

Foaming Agent

By Form, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Liquid

Powder

By Product Type, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Quillaia Extract Type-1

Quillaia Extract Type-2

By End-Use, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages Cider Dairy Products Confectionary Soft Drinks Puddings

Skin Treatment

Agriculture

Shampoos

Healthcare

Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel, the global quillaia extract market is segmented into:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Quillaia Extract Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global quillaia extract market include Natural Response, Garuda International Inc., Chile Botanics S.A, Stan Chem International, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex S.A, Baja Yucca Company, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd., Hunan Huakang Biotech Inc., Alfa Chemicals, Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech Co., Ltd., Adama Food Ingredients, PERA GmbH, CNLAB Nutrition (Asian Group), Jilin Province Hongjiu Biotech Co., Ltd., Changsha Vigorous-tech Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Herbchem Biotech Co., Ltd., Riotto Botanical Co., Ltd., Xian Plant Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd., and Xi’an Lyphar Biotech Co., Ltd., among others.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

