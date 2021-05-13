Sisal Market Strategies, Major Industry Participants, Marketing Channels And Forecast To 2028

Market Outlook :-

Agave sisalana, the botanical name of Sisal, is an endemic tropical plant whose leaves provide hard natural fiber, that can be used to produce ropes, carpets, twines and sacks. A hybrid of sisal plant can be used to grow high-quality papermaking pulp, thereby aiding in the expansion of sisal market.

The specific characteristics of sisal pulp including high alpha cellulose content, high bulk, high folding endurance, high tear resistance and high porosity make it appropriate for numerous specialty papers and aids in the expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Expanding culture fashion trend across the globe and demand for newly designed Sisal for each occasion, particularly in developed regions, are also driving the Sisal market.

Global Sisal Market Segmentation

The global sisal market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Lower-grade Fiber

Medium-grade Fiber

Higher-grade Fiber

Pricing analysis of global sisal market is segmented on the basis of product types by calculating the average selling price, which varies depending on the wide range of brand, designs, quality and various features.

Market segments on the basis of application as:

Paper

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Construction

Other Applications

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the keyword Market are:

Some of the key players in the market include:

SFI Tanzania

Lanktrad

GuangXi Sisal Group

Hamilton Rios

Wild Fibers

REA Vipingo Group

METL Group

International Fiber Corporation

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

