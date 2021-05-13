Increasing Demand For Natural Products Driving Growth Of Balanos Oil Market During 2018 To 2028

Market Outlook :-

Balanos oil is extracted from the nuts of Balanites aegyptiaca, an Egyptian tree, also known as a desert date. The Balanites aegyptiaca grows irrespective of the soil type and climatic conditions. The tree has been around for four thousand years in Egypt. The tree grows up to thirty-three feet high. It produces a yellow fruit which is used for making balanos oil.

Increasing demand for natural products and rising income are some of the factors, which are driving the growth of balanos oil market. Various companies across the globe are improving their product line, thus introducing new products along with an improvement in the quality of balanos oil.

Apart from its use in perfumes, balanos oil is also used for making cosmetics and regenerate skin due to cuts and burns. It also helps to reduce scarring and strengthen the hair. The balanos oil has anti-microbial properties.

BALANOS OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Balanos oil market is segmented on the basis of end-user as:

Perfume

Cooking

Cosmetics

Medicinal

The balanos oil is also segmented on the basis of purpose, price and the methodology used to manufacture and extract it.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

BALANOS OIL MARKET KEY PLAYERS

Some of the significant companies in the world that are functioning in the balanos oil market are:

FasoStore

Premier Specialties

Shea Terra Organics

Toogga

Aunatural Organics

Huiles Bertin

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

