Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market worth $599 million by 2026 – AJL Ophthalmic (Spain) and CorneaGen (US) are the Prominent Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Artificial Cornea and Corneal Implant Market by Type (Human Cornea, Artificial Cornea), Transplant Type (Penetrating Keratoplasty, Endothelial Keratoplasty), Disease Indication, End Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2026″ the global artificial cornea implant market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2026 from USD 418 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026.

The Artificial Corneal Implant Market growth is largely driven by the The growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of eye diseases are the major drivers for the artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and government initiatives to control visual impairment are further boosting the market growth.

Penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of artificial cornea and corneal implant market in 2020.

On the basis of transplant type, segmented into penetrating keratoplasty, endothelial keratoplasty, and other transplants (including anterior lamellar keratoplasty (ALK) and keratoprosthesis). In 2020, the penetrating keratoplasty segment accounted for the largest share of the global artificial cornea and corneal implants market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of people suffering from eye disorders such as infectious keratitis and injury of the eyeball.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The artificial cornea and corneal implant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021–2026. The Asia Pacific forms the most lucrative region in the artificial cornea and corneal implants market, owing to the large population in countries such as China and India, rapid growth in the geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income, and the rising focus of key market players on this region.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in this market are AJL Ophthalmic (Spain), CorneaGen Inc. (US), Addition Technology, Inc. (US), LinkoCare Life Sciences AB (Sweden), Presbia plc (Ireland), Mediphacos (Brazil), Aurolab (India), Cornea Biosciences (US), DIOPTEX GmbH (Austria), EyeYon Medical (Israel), Massachusetts Eye and Ear (US), Florida Lions Eye Bank (US), SightLife (US), Advancing Sight Network (US), San Diego Eye Bank (US) and L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India).

L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI, India);

LVPEI has served over 30.6 million people, over 50% of them entirely free of cost, irrespective of the complexity of care needed. The LVPEI Eye Care network is spread across the Indian states of Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, with nearly 228 centers providing primary to advanced eye care services.

CorneaGen (US);

Aurolab (India);

andards set by the FDA and the Eye Bank Association of America. The company has a strong portfolio for corneal disease treatment. Aurolab’s products are exported to more than 130 counties across the globe, including India, Latin America, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America.