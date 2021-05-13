Freeze-Drying Equipment Market worth $7.3 billion by 2025 – IMA S.p.A and Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd are leading player

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market by Type (Tray, Shell, Manifold), Scale of operation (Industrial, Lab, Pilot), Application (Food, Pharma & Biotech), Accessories (Loading & Unloading, Monitoring, Vacuum Systems, Drying Chambers) – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global freeze-drying equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The increasing demand for food preservation, rapid growth in contract manufacturing and lyophilization services across the world, rising demand for lyophilized products (especially for the manufacturing of new biologic drugs and injectable formulations), and the technological advancements in lyophilization methods are the major factors driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, the increasing utilization of alternative drying techniques in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and failure to meet the cGMP regulatory guidelines set by regulatory bodies (resulting in recalls of lyophilized products) are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period

The food processing and packaging segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on application, the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, medical applications, and other applications. The food processing and packaging segment accounted for the largest share of 36.3% in 2019. Lyophilization is widely used as a preservation technique for food products, as it retains the nutritional value and flavor of the food. This is a major factor driving market growth. Food ingredients are also freeze-dried to increase their shelf life, which is further propelling the use of this technology in food processing.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 34.6% of the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The large share of the Asia Pacific regional segment can be attributed to the rising number of investments in this region, growth in R&D expenditure, and geographic expansion of lyophilization equipment companies in this region. Moreover, the presence of major players in the lyophilization market in the APAC region and the expansion of the manufacturing units of leading pharma companies in this region is expected to boost the market growth in this region in the forecast period.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in freeze-drying equipment market are GEA Group (Germany), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), SP Industries, Inc. (US), HOF Enterprise Group (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany), Millrock Technology, Inc. (US), and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

IMA S.p.A. (Italy) was the leading player in the global lyophilization equipment market. IMA is a global leader in the freeze-drying sector and has maintained its leading position in the market through a strong distribution network across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers an exhaustive product portfolio, which includes laboratory-scale, pilot-scale, and production-scale freeze dryers, as well as loading and unloading systems and other accessories.

Shanghai Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China) held the third position in the global lyophilization equipment market in 2019. Tofflon has a diversified product portfolio, which includes a wide range of freeze-drying systems and accessories, such as cGMP freeze dryers, production freeze dryers, LN2 refrigeration freeze dryers, automatic loading systems, and sterile API auto-loading systems. Tofflon’s leading position in this market can be attributed to its strong manufacturing and distribution footprint across the globe, which enables it to serve customers in the Americas, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company is amongst the world’s largest and fastest-growing freeze-drying systems brand, with over 8,000 equipment and system installations in more than 2,000 pharmaceutical companies in the world.