Overhead Catenary System Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast Till 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Overhead Catenary System Market by Catenary Wire (Simple, Stitched, Compound), Train (Metro, Light Rail, High-Speed Rail), Voltage (Low, High), Component (Catenary Wire, Dropper, Insulator, Cantilever), Material, Track & Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The overhead catenary system market, by catenary type, is estimated to be USD 25.53 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 46.94 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. The overhead catenary system market for electrified track length in operation is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period, from an estimated market size of 232.6 thousand miles in 2018 to 326.7 thousand miles by 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of the overhead catenary system market are the expansion of high-speed rail network and electrified rail tracks for urban rail transit.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264109804

The simple catenary segment is estimated to be the largest growing market in the overhead catenary system market during the forecast period, by catenary type

The simple catenary segment is estimated to be the largest growing segment, by value as well as volume, of the overhead catenary system market during the forecast period. The development of a high number of proposed rail projects worldwide are likely to be electrified through the simple catenary system due to which the segment is governing the growth of the overhead catenary system market.

The high voltage segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the overhead catenary market during the forecast period, by voltage

The high voltage segment is estimated to be the fastest growing because of the incremental expansion of conventional intercity train fleet as well as high-speed trains transit. This is attributed to the need for a reliable and safe mode of transport channel, which is gaining pace over the years.

The Middle East & Africa region is estimated to be the fastest growing overhead catenary system market

The Middle East & Africa region is projected to be the fastest growing overhead catenary system market during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the rapid growth of the rail transport in the countries such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Moreover, the growing need for energy efficient rail transport and safe electrification method for railways have boosted the demand for overhead lines, thus, driving the growth of the overhead catenary system market in the region.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264109804

Key Market Players:

The key players in the overhead catenary system market are CRRC (China), Alstom (France), Siemens (Germany), Bombardier (Canada), and NKT (Denmark).

Critical questions which the report answers

What are the different materials used for manufacturing catenary and contact wire for conduction of high power?

Who are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

Where will the urban rail transit developments take the overhead catenary system industry in the mid to long term?

How does hydrogen power pose a threat to the overhead catenary system in the coming years?

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=264109804