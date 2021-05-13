Brewery Equipment Market: Europe is Projected to Account for the Largest Market Share by 2025

The global brewery equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The growing number of microbreweries, as well as brew pubs, have significantly driven the market for brewery equipment. The other factors responsible for driving the global market is increasing consumer preferences for artisanal and craft beer as compared to traditional beer or other alcoholic beverages. Further, product innovations in the market have led to the growing need for updated and sustainable brewery equipment by beer manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure

The European region is projected to account for the largest market share due to the large beer industry in the region and the presence of leading beer manufacturers. In addition, the increasing presence of craft breweries is projected to drive the North American brewery equipment market.

Europe constituted 47% of the market share in the global market. The region is witnessing a growing trend of low or no alcohol beer due to its health benefits. The region witnesses the presence of various large beer manufacturers including Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), SABMiller (Belgium), Heineken N.V. (Netherlands), and Carlsberg A/S (Denmark).

Also, according to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, in 2017, Germany, the UK, Spain, and Russia were also among the top 10 beer consuming countries in the world. The rising demand for premium and craft beer in the region, particularly in the UK and Germany, is also driving the market in Europe.

Make an Inquiry

Key players in this market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), Meura SA (Belgium), Della Toffola (Italy), Criveller Group (US), Kaspar Schulz (Germany), Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Hypro Group (India), and Shanghai Hengcheng Beverage Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

Market players adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships in the last few years, to meet the growing demand for brewery equipment.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441