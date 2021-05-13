Amniotic Products Market worth $1,095 million by 2025 – MiMedx (US), Organogenesis (US) are the Leading Player

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Amniotic Products Market by Type [Amniotic Membranes (Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes, Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes), Amniotic Suspensions], Application (Wound Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), End User (Hospital, ASCs) – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global Amniotic Membranes Market is projected to reach USD 1,095 million by 2025 from USD 748 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The Market growth is largely driven by factors such as growth in the target patient population, the rising incidence of burn injuries, awareness programs for wound care treatment and management, and the rise in venture capital funding and government investments. The emerging economies and the implementation of the 21st Century Cures Act are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the complications and limitations associated with the use of amniotic membranes are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=191575976

The wound care segment dominated the amniotic products market in 2019.

Based on application, is categorized into wound care, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and other applications. Wound care was the largest application segment in the Amniotic Membranes Market in 2019 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, and burn injuries.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global amniotic products market has been divided into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of the global Amniotic Membranes Market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of target diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness about advanced treatment options, and the strong presence of key market players of amniotic products. The presence of a well-established healthcare system and ongoing investments by hospitals to upgrade & expand their operating capabilities are other factors supporting market growth in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players operating in this amniotic products market include MiMedx (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Organogenesis (US), and Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US). Other players include Stryker Corporation (US), Wright Medical (Netherlands), Applied Biologics (US), Celularity (US), Katena Products (US), Lucina BioSciences (US), Next Biosciences (South Africa), Skye Biologics (US), Surgenex (US), TissueTech (US), Ventris Medical (US), StimLabs (US), VIVEX Biologics (US), LifeCell International (India), NuVision Biotherapies (England), and Genesis Biologics (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=191575976

MiMedx (US) was one of the prominent players in the amniotic products market in 2018. This can be attributed to its broad range of amniotic-based products. The company has supplied more than 1.8 million placental tissue-based allografts for various applications in the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. The company has two distribution channels—direct to customers (healthcare professionals and/or facilities) and sales through distributors. The company focuses on organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in 2018, the US FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to the AmnioFix Injectable for use in the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

Organogenesis (US) is another leading player in the amniotic products market owing to its strong brand recognition and comprehensive suite of amniotic products such as NuCel, NuShield, ReNu, and Affinity. The company has a robust brand presence, serving more than 4,000 healthcare facilities, inclusive of hospital systems, IDNs, and GPOs. The company sells its products to various end users, including hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ASCs, and physicians’ offices.