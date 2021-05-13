Breast Reconstruction Market worth $603 million by 2025 – Johnson & Johnson (US) and Allergan (Ireland) are Leading Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant (Silicone, Saline), Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospital, Cosmetology Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

The breast implants segment is expected to dominate the breast reconstruction market

Based on the product, segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing incidences of breast cancer and the rising number of breast reconstruction procedures.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the breast reconstruction in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players operating in this market include Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), Silimed (Brazil), Laboratories Arion (France), Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co. Ltd.(China), CEREPLAS (France), HansBiomed (South Korea), PMT Corporation (US), and Shanghai Kangning Medical Device (China)

Johnson and Johnson (US) is the dominant player in the breast reconstruction market. The company has a strong portfolio of breast reconstruction products. It has established a significant footprint in Europe, Asia, and Latin, South, & North America. It focuses on organic and inorganic strategies such as product launches. The company operates in this market through Mentor, which it acquired in January 2009. J&J has a strong presence in over 60 countries and a wide network of subsidiaries across the globe. It recently launched a new warranty program for all MENTOR breast implants sold in the US.

Allergan (Ireland) is one of the leading players in the breast reconstruction market. The company sells its products in more than 100 countries and has a significant global footprint owing to its strong sales and distribution network. The company is likely to maintain its leading position in this market, owing to its robust portfolio of breast reconstruction products and incessant efforts to develop innovative products by investing in R&D. In order to sustain its leading position in the breast reconstruction market, the company pursues organic and inorganic strategies such as product approvals and acquisitions.

