Release Agents Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

he report “Release Agents Market by Ingredient (Emulsifiers, Vegetable Oils, Wax & Wax Esters, and Antioxidants), Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, and Convenience Food), Form (Liquid and Solid), Function, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The release agents market is estimated at USD 925.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 1,131.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market is driven by the increased use of release agents in the baking industry, growth in demand for natural sources of ingredients, research & development driving innovation, and increase in consumer awareness & health concerns. On the other hand, international regulations governing the use of release agents in food are the key factors hindering the growth of this market. This indicates that there is immense scope for the growth of the release agents market, globally.

Increase in consumer awareness & health concerns

Changes in consumer preferences and increase in awareness of the health benefits of phospholipids has been observed due to globalization. The increase in consumer awareness has resulted in an increase in demand for release agents that are used by manufacturers of supplement products. The increase in the demand for pan dividing oil has led to an increase in the demand for release agents. Release agent manufacturers are focusing on the quality and safety of the products, which are mandated by several governments to be clinically tested and approved to be utilized to produce end-use products.

International regulations governing the use of release agents in food

International bodies such as the National Food Safety and Quality Service (SENASA), Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (EU) are associated with food safety regulations. These organizations have control over the usage of different chemicals and materials used in food processing, directly or indirectly. As release agents that are used for bakery applications come in indirect contact with the food product surface, they have to adhere to food safety regulations.

The bakery segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the release agents market in 2018.

As the texture is of prime importance for consumers’ acceptability of food products, release agents are used to aid in the separation of food from a cooking container after baking or roasting. The use of release agents in the bakery industry helps manufacturers to reduce the production cycle time and also the labor cost incurred in cleaning pans, trays, and molds.

Europe is estimated to dominate the release agents market in 2018.

European consumers are considered to be more health-conscious and pay increasingly close attention to the ingredients used in the food products they consume. This high level of awareness has resulted in the demand for natural and non-GMO foods in the region. The increasing demand for processed food is also one of the major factors driving the market in the European region.

In the Asia Pacific region, the use of release agents was low in proportion to its dense population. This can be attributed to the comparatively low sales of bakery and meat food products. Hence, there is still a huge untapped market for bakery and meat products, which is opening up opportunities for the release agents industry in this region.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), Avatar Corporation (US), Par-Way Tryson (US), AAK AB (Sweden), and Associated British Foods (UK). Apart from these companies, other release agents companies, such as Mallet & Company (US), DowDuPont (US), IFC Solutions. (US), Lecico (Germany), Lallemand (Canada), Masterol Foods (US), Puratos (Belgium), Zeelandia (Netherlands), DÜBÖR (Germany), Sonneveld (The Netherlands), and Bakels (Switzerland).