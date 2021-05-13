IV Equipment Market : Key Industry Insights, Current and Future Perspectives

Pune, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Intravenous (IV) therapy devices are used to administer liquid substances directly into a vein. They can deliver nutrients or medications such as insulin or other hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapy drugs, and pain relievers. Presently, many companies are developing various infusion devices capable of being integrated with alarm devices, monitoring devices, and data exchange systems. This integration helps prevent an overdose or reduced dose of infusion solutions to patients and minimizes dosing errors. Major players in the market are focusing on achieving system interoperability of the IV equipment such as infusion pump with EHR technology.

[166 Pages Report] The overall IV equipment market is expected to grow from USD 10.07 billion in 2017 to USD 13.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2022.

The global burden of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes is increasing rapidly. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2015, chronic diseases accounted for approximately 60% of the total reported deaths in the world. The proportion of the burden of chronic diseases (chronic non-communicable diseases) is expected to increase to 57% by 2020 from 46% in 2001.

Market Dynamics

1. Low Prices of Reprocessed Medical Devices

2. Pressure to Reduce Volume of Regulated Medical Waste

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population, growing number of surgical procedures performed, rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps due to the growing home care market, rising number of needlestick injuries and infections are the key factors driving the growth of this market

These devices offer significant advantages over manual fluid administration, including the ability to deliver fluids in very small volumes and at precisely programmed rates or automated intervals. These devices are also used for blood transfusion.

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

The IV equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for IV equipment and accessories in the APAC region is majorly driven by factors such as the large population base in the region, rising geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, improving accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, growing penetration of health insurance, increasing demand for advanced technologies, growing investments in emerging APAC countries by key market players, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Some of the prominent players in the global IV equipment market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter Interanl Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.K.), C. R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), and AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.). These players adopted both organic as well as inorganic strategies such as product launches and enhancements, collaborations and agreements, acquisitions and grant to sustain in this market.

