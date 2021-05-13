Sleep Mask Market Size to Expand 1.5 Times During 2019 -2029

The Sleep Mask market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Alarming statistics about sleep related disease and traditional medication dependencies are creating a sizable shift in consumer reservations about sleep masks applications. One in every three American adults is clinically sleep deprived. The introduction of smart sleep masks coupled with scientific evidence about the importance of zero light sleeping habits is expected to propel future growth in this market. The global sleep mask market is expected to grow at a stable CAGR of up to 4% from 2019 to 2029. Market players show signs of making considerable investments in digital marketing and product development to attract, engage, and delight consumers.

Regular Sleep Masks Lead with a Sizeable Revenue Share

Regular sleep masks are garnering maximum attention in the market and are well poised to gain 1.4X growth between 2019 and 2029. Regular sleep masks have been perfecting product factors such as size, fitting, and design to gain consumer traction. Contoured sleep masks offer lucrative opportunities as customers increasingly select sleep mask designs that cover ophthalmic and maxillary areas around the eyes. Contoured masks will grow at a steady CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

To connect an Expert

