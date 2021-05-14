Punchy Bass Boxes: EMPHASER”s EBR-M8DX and EBR-M10DX

Full, solid bass in any vehicle with the new EMPHASER Monolith bass reflex subwoofers

Posted on 2021-05-14

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — With two punchy subwoofers EBR-M8DX and EBR-M10DX, the car hifi specialist EMPHASER (http://www.emphaser.com/) has rounded off its Monolith series.
Already the styling of the bass reflex enclosure has plenty of visual appeal – it is almost awesome how the Monolith creates a new focus of attention in the vehicle. The massive bass boxes of MDF with braced sidewalls and a 25-mm thick MDF floor ensure stable support for the chassis. The durable carpeting underlines the robustness of the construction.
Inside each Monolith sub is a powerful woofer – 20 cm/8″ for the EBR-M8DX and 25 cm/10″ for the EBR-M10DX – that makes the vehicle interior quake by virtue of its low bass reflex tuning. To get the best bass-output, the woofers are mounted according to the downfire principle with the cone surface pointing downward.
The chassis are equipped with everything to guarantee a punchy performance and a maximum power rating of 1000 watts: ultra-stable 3-layer fiberglass sandwich cone with a Nomex core, high-roll rubber surround for extremely linear excursions, high-temperature resistant 2 x 2 ohms TSV dual voice coils, Nomex dual centering spiders, two powerful magnet rings and vented pole plates.
The sound of the Monoliths aims for a full, solid bass that blends harmoniously into the sound texture. Tuning of the enclosure for the EBR-M8DX is designed to produce extremely low bass even in small cars and convertibles. The EBR-M10DX is tuned for use in mid-size and larger vehicles.
The subwoofer enclosures feature a space-saving sloped rear panel and practical push terminals allowing easy installation and removal.

Contact
Emphaser by ACR AG
Denny Krauledat
Bohrturmweg 1
5330 Bad Zurzach
Phone: 0041-56-269 64 47
E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu
Url: http://www.emphaser.com

