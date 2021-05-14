LEGACY SPEAKS BOOK LAUNCH Inspirational Book written by Powerhouse Women

New York, NY, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — The much-awaited inspirational book “Legacy Speaks,” written by Powerhouse Women Leading Lives Worth Remembering, launches on Amazon on May 7, 2021.

The book is a collective effort of 25 powerful female leaders who penned inspiration and motivation for other females answering questions such as “What will I leave behind?”, “What type of impact will I make on the planet?”, “What type of impact will I make on the planet?”, and most simply, “Who am I?”. They have gone to the depths of who they are – the deepest parts of themselves, their traumas, their healing, and their joy to further understand the meaning of life and legacy.

Stephanie Heath, a leading job search consultant, career coach, and founder of SoulWork Six Figures shares her story for Legacy Speaks.

Stephanie shares a brief background of her experience in recovering from being a people pleaser and soft-spoken professional in corporate America. She also shares about how she founded SoulWork and Six Figures and why helping job seekers like her to succeed is so important to her legacy. Readers will also get tips on salary negotiation. With almost 10 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies, Stephanie Heath’s recruitment and HR background allow her to not only help professionals land soul-aligned jobs but negotiate their salaries as well. She believes that if she can create a six-figure career after only having 4 years of work experience, she’s certain that the readers can do it too!

Amanda Rumore, another powerful woman who co-authored the Legacy Speaks book shares her legacy. Amanda’s story begins with her 40 footfall from an Energy Vortex in the Red Rocks of Sedona, AZ. She conveys how she beat incredible odds and is the product of real-life miracles. Amanda now understands the vast correlation between God and Energy and works to share her Afterglow with the world. With extensive experience in public relations and writing, the mom and wife is incorporating her trauma into a limitless legacy that can touch many.

Legacy Speaks is set to launch on May 7, 2021 on Amazon. Penned and collectively brought to reality by 25 Powerhouse Women, it sure be leaving a Legacy, Leading Lives Worth Remembering.

Learn more about Stephanie Heath at https://www.soulworkandselfies.com/.

Learn more about Amanda Rumore at https://amandarumore.com/.