Studio52 Rated as Top 20 Live Events Production Companies in the United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — Studio52, a leading audiovisual media production company in Dubai, was featured in Clutch’s “Top 20 Live Events Production Companies in the United Arab Emirates” list, next to some other industry leaders like Film District Dubai, RD Content and others.

Being included in Clutch’s list is no easy feat. It first ranks all companies and then the company’s services, client base, case studies, and media and social network presence is analyzed. They also call the clients to further vet the claims. This is why we are more than proud that Clutch recognized our work and ranked us in the Top 20 Live Events Production Companies in the United Arab Emirates in 2021.

Since our establishment, Studio52 has worked with many clients. We have filmed press conferences, charity shows, launch parties, exhibitions, trade shows, live webcasts, award ceremonies and so much more. Whether you want to reach out more people with live streaming, or create perfect content for your social feeds, our expert event production team will make sure your event runs without a hitch and looks spectacular.

Clutch is an independent research platform based in Washington that features in-depth client reviews, data-driven content, and vetted market leaders. It collects client feedback and analyzes industry data, arming businesses with the insights and analysis they need to connect and tackle challenges with confidence. Based on their analysis they publish the names of the top firms in a relevant field. We are delighted to be listed as one of the top 20 live events production companies in the UAE.

About Studio52:

To impress, inspire or incite your viewers or colleagues you need to create technically flawless and aesthetically beautiful message. This is where we come in. With an experience of over 4 decades in audio and video production we are a go-to reliable Video, Audio, Safety, Animation, Timelapse, Technology, 360, VR, and digital marketing company for many businesses in Dubai and rest of the world.

In all these 40 years we have seen what makes us so different. We are always curious. When others see obstacles, we see opportunities. Even when things seem impossible, we always find a way to make it happen. We go the extra mile to create that perfection!

We now operate full-fledged in multiple countries with a well-integrated pool of creative resources. So, no matter where you’re located, we are available for you. Our à la carte options also make it possible for you to pick the elements that fit your needs, resulting in a totally customizable, on-demand experience. Whether your project is big or small, we can tailor your product video to almost any budget. Visit for more information- https://studio52.tv