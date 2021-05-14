Lapels Dry Cleaning Becomes Largest Dry Cleaner on The Planet!

Hanover, MA, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Dry Cleaning (“Lapels”), an environmentally friendly dry cleaning company headquartered in Hanover, Massachusetts, and its equity partner, Greybull Stewardship, L.P. (“Greybull”), are pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Martinizing Dry Cleaning, 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Lapels and Greybull have now merged these leading dry cleaning companies into Clean Franchise Brands, LLC (“Clean Franchise Brands”), now the largest dry cleaning company in the world, with 500+ stores in 40 states and nine countries.

“This acquisition creates tremendous synergies among all of our existing and new franchisees across the country,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO and President of Clean Franchise Brands. “The merger gives us the collective purchasing power to significantly reduce operational costs for our franchises in the future.”

“There will definitely be some coordination between brands to accommodate the needs of customers,” said Dubois, who is also the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business. “For example, a Lapels Dry Cleaning Plant may provide the cleaning service for a 1-800-Dry-Clean operator.”

Clean Franchise Brands is thrilled to provide multiple offerings for new and existing franchise owners, including: a plant with retail store, a satellite store, pickup and delivery, and the newly created Lapels Laundromat. Clean Franchise Brands also offers a conversion program to independent dry cleaning business owners that would like to receive international marketing and technology assistance while owners focus on running their businesses.

“Over the years, we’ve established Lapels as a unique franchise offering with a focus on environmentally friendly, non-toxic cleaning practices, as well as stellar customer service. That package has earned us a place in the Franchise 500 year in and year out,” said Dubois. “With this acquisition, we can provide a wide range of offerings to prospects all over the world. We’re excited about the future of all our new brands. The sky is truly the limit.”

For Further Information:

1. For more information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit: https://lapelsfranchise.com/.

2. For more information on Martinizing Dry Cleaning, please visit: https://www.martinizing.com/.

3. For more information on 1-800-Dry Clean, please visit: https://www.1-800-dryclean.com.

4. For more information on Pressed4Time, please visit: https://pressed4time.com.

5. For more information on Dry Cleaning Station, please visit: https://www.okdcs.com/.

6. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels or Martinizing Dry Cleaning, please call 781-829-8780.

Clean Franchise Brands, LLC

Based in Tampa, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 500 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. For more information, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@cleanfranchisebrands.com.